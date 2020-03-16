MS State Board of Medical Licensure issues response to COVID-19

The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure held an emergency telephonic meeting on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. As an agency of the State of Mississippi, the Board wishes to comply with the State of Emergency Proclamation of Governor Tate Reeves and take the necessary steps to address access to needed medical care to the citizens of our state during this unprecedented time.

Part 2635, Chapter 5 Practice of Telemedicine, Rule 5.2, provides that the practice of medicine is deemed to occur in the location of the patient and therefore only physicians holding a valid MS medical license can practice telemedicine in MS. Because the Board knows many patients are required to travel long distances, both in state and out of state, to see their healthcare providers, adherence to this policy may result in unnecessary patient travel which may increase possible risks to patients and healthcare providers in this state of emergency.

Until the State of Emergency in MS is lifted, the MS State Board of Medical Licensure encourages all physicians to utilize telemedicine to help avoid unnecessary patient travel. The Board will not enforce any statutes, rules or regulations that will require physicians to personally examine patients prior to issuing prescriptions or ordering the administration of medication, including controlled substances.

Also, any out-of-state physicians who wish to practice telemedicine for patients in MS must contact the MS State Board of Medical Licensure to secure authorization.

The official proclamation is attached to this media release. For more information, please contact Dr. Kenneth Cleveland, Executive Director of the MS State Board of Medical Licensure, at kcleveland@msbml.ms.gov.