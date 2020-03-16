Opera Mississippi April 25 production canceled

In the interest of helping protect our performers, patrons, and the community, the Board of Directors of Opera Mississippi has decided to cancel the upcoming production of Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette on April 25, at Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson.

For those who have already purchased tickets, the following options are available: the ticket can be refunded, the ticket cost can be converted into a tax-deductible donation or the ticket can be exchanged for an April 2021 main stage opera.

