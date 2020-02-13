Sandbags available. Mayor suggests evacuation.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba urged citizens to stay out of flooded area and not remove barricades. Sand bags will be available today and tomorrow from 8 am to 5 pm at 4225 Michael Avalon Street.

"If you live in upper northeast Jackson towards the river, you need to consider evacuating by Saturday and make plans to be away from your home potentially for three to four days.

"Citizens that need assistance getting out of their homes need to let us know by calling 311. If you do not leave by Saturday and live in one of the low lying areas, the roads may be impassable."

According to MEMA, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, more than 2,400 homes could be affected by flooding, including 1,925 in Hinds County.

The city is making sandbags available at 4225 Michael Avalon St. Residents will be able to pick them up through Friday at 5 p.m., according to the MEMA website.

Additionally, the city is opening a long-term shelter at the Jackson Police Training Academy, at 300 St. Charles Street.

Weather officials were not sure how long it would take waters to recede, especially since additional rain is in the forecast beginning Sunday.