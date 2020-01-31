Human trafficking in Mississippi

A non-profit company that provides services to vulnerable children said it bluntly: Mississippi is a thoroughfare for the horrible crime of human trafficking.

That assessment came in a press release from Canopy Children’s Solutions, which assists children through a program of behavioral health, educational and social services efforts.

“Information gathered from the National Human Trafficking Hotline shows a hotbed of activity throughout the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida along Interstate 10,” the press release said. “Additionally, Interstate 20 has been dubbed the Human Trafficking Super Highway for its heightened activity — both are major Mississippi thoroughfares.

“The hotline receives an average of 150 calls each day regarding tips or cries for help. As the number of victims begins to rise swiftly — estimated between 25 and 40 million victims across the globe — we are starting to see more and more activity in our own backyard.”

The press release said sexual exploitation is the largest element of human trafficking, while other parts include forced labor and even debt bondage. This is uncomfortably close to the immoral practices of slavery and indentured servitude, and the problem demands more attention so that the public can recognize signs of possible trafficking:

• Seeing a young person and an adult whose behavior toward one another is different from normal parent-child interaction. Typically a trafficked child is fearful or overly sexual.

• A person with a tattoo of a name, number or barcode in a visible location, such as the neck, chest, shoulder or arm, may be a victim of sex trafficking.

• A young person alone at night at gas stations or truck stops, or who is carrying no identification or belongings.

• A child who solicits sex, or a female child whose appearance is highly inappropriate for her age, including hair extensions, revealing clothing, flashy manicures or dramatic makeup.

• A person with bruises, open wounds or swelling on very visible areas of the face and body.

The press release said that between July and October 2019 — just four months — authorities rescued 88 juvenile victims of human trafficking in Mississippi. But the press release said that is almost certainly “a small glimpse of the gruesome larger picture.”

If I-10 and I-20 are trafficking highways, it’s likely that I-55 is used for a share of this transportation as well. That means this problem is running right through Jackson, and residents who see young people or adults with any of the signs listed above should contact local authorities.

They also can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-737-7888. Anyone who wants more information can visit the site www.ice.gov/features/human-trafficking.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and the first step is becoming aware that victims of this horrible crime very likely pass through this area.