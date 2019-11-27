Junior League fulfills pledge of $1 million to the Campaign for Children's of Mississippi

Good financial stewardship has added up to the Junior League of Jackson fulfilling its $1 million commitment to the Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi nearly two years ahead of schedule.

“We are proud to not only fulfill our commitment to Children’s of Mississippi, but to also fulfill that obligation earlier than anticipated,” said LaKeysha Greer Isaac, president of the Junior League of Jackson (JLJ).

The league announced their $1 million commitment to helping complete the pediatric expansion at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in November 2017, and with a goal of satisfying that commitment by May 31, 2021.

The nonprofit organization’s donation includes their initial $400,000 gift in May 2017. The junior league then pledged another $600,000, bringing their total commitment to $1 million.

“The league prides itself on the dedication and commitment of its members, our fundraising efforts, and strong financial leadership,” Isaac said. “These efforts, combined, have allowed us to continue to focus on our mission, which is to improve the lives of those in our community.”

The $180 million children’s hospital expansion, which is on schedule to open in fall 2020, will more than double the square footage dedicated to pediatrics at UMMC. It will include 88 private neonatal intensive care rooms where parents can bond with their babies as they grow stronger and healthier.

The west wing of this new neonatal intensive care space, including 22 private rooms, each with a private bath, will be named in honor of the Junior League of Jackson and in recognition of their history of supporting UMMC and its pediatric arm, Children’s of Mississippi.

The tower also includes additional state-of-the-art operating suites and larger private pediatric intensive care rooms, matching the skills of surgeons and specialists at Children’s of Mississippi. An imaging center designed with children in mind will be a first for the state’s only children’s hospital.

An outpatient pediatric specialty clinic will offer collaborative care across disciplines, with convenient parking available in a 517-space parking garage nearby. The tower will also be a new home for Children’s of Mississippi’s Children’s Heart Center.

The Campaign for Children’s of Mississippi, a philanthropic drive to complete the children’s hospital expansion, has reached 77 percent of its $100 million goal through support from organizations such as the Junior League of Jackson, said Meredith Aldridge, director of children’s development at UMMC and a past president of the JLJ.

Over the years, hundreds of league volunteers have helped in projects including “Rockin’ Mamas,” which continues to bring cuddles to babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, and REACH (Recreation, Enrichment and Activity for Children’s Health), which serves up snacks and activities to Children’s hospital patients.

“With their generosity and concern for pediatric care, the Junior League of Jackson continues to invest in the lives of Mississippi children,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. “We are grateful for the Junior League of Jackson’s legacy of philanthropic support of the Medical Center and our children’s hospital.”