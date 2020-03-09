Legislation proposed to make it harder to sue if you hit a runaway cow

EDITORIAL: Ever since the tort wars led to a Republican takeover of the state legislature, it’s been a free-for-all for businesses and insurance companies seeking to reduce their exposure to lawsuits.

No doubt, the excessive punitive damage judgements of that era spurred the need for reasonable limitations on dollar amounts, which our state legislature passed into law. Other reforms restored balance, including a more conservative state supreme court.

We worry that additional tort reforms may move the state too far in the other direction. Our tort system, based on centuries of common laws and legislated statutes, is a good system that provides protection for the common man. Let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Currently two bills, SB2513 and HB576, are before the legislature to alter the burden of proof in suits involving traffic accidents involving livestock. Last year there were 638 such accidents involving animals, excluding deer. The bills would remove the burden of proof from livestock owners to prove they were not negligent.

Obviously, when a car hits a cow, the cow is not supposed to be on the road. The burden of proof should remain on the cow owner, not the car driver, to prove the presence or absence of negligence.