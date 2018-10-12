Watson to be recognized for service to Mississippi College at homecoming

Robert H. Watson will receive Mississippi College’s Award of Excellence at the university’s 2018 homecoming.

Activities include an October 26 awards banquet at Anderson Hall.

Watson, president of Watson Quality Ford, was presented in 2013 an honorary Doctor of Business Administration as a tribute to his distinguished service.

In 2012, the Madison County resident completed a five-year term on the college’s board of trustees.

Born in 1957 in New Orleans, Watson moved to Jackson when the dealership first opened to assist his father, “Wild Bill” Watson.

Watson has been a major contributor to help upgrade athletic facilities supporting the university’s sports teams.

“His commitment to our students and to the sustainability of Mississippi College is nothing less than exemplary,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Ron Howard. Over the years, he’s done a great deal to advance “this venerable institution in ways both small and great.”

 

