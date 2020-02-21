Legislative Breakfast: Madison County Delegation Honored
Fri, 02/21/2020
The Madison County Business League & Foundation Government Affairs Committee hosted the annual legislative breakfast at Butler Snow on December 18th honoring the Madison County Legislative Delegation and announcing its 2020 legislative priorities.
Nicky Cobb, Lauren Scheel
Chad Wages, Renee Rice
Mark Garriga, Phil Buffington, Ray Balentine
David Jackson, Melody Rosenbaum
Camp Murphy, Kyle Williams
Jill Ford, Becky Morgan
Walter Michel, Chris Chapman
Jan Collins, John Horhn
Sam Kelly, Charlotte Seals
Stephen Thompson, Shan Montgomery, Matt Davidson
Caroline Sims, Tina Lakey
Janet Parker, Katie Bryant Snell
Gerard Gibert, Joel Bomgar