Legislative Breakfast: Madison County Delegation Honored

Fri, 02/21/2020 - 1:56pm

The Madison County Business League & Foundation Government Affairs Committee hosted the annual legislative breakfast at Butler Snow on December 18th honoring the Madison County Legislative Delegation and announcing its 2020 legislative priorities.

Nicky Cobb, Lauren Scheel

Chad Wages, Renee Rice

Mark Garriga, Phil Buffington, Ray Balentine

David Jackson, Melody Rosenbaum

Camp Murphy, Kyle Williams

Jill Ford, Becky Morgan

Walter Michel, Chris Chapman

Jan Collins, John Horhn

Sam Kelly, Charlotte Seals

Stephen Thompson, Shan Montgomery, Matt Davidson

Caroline Sims, Tina Lakey

Janet Parker, Katie Bryant Snell

Gerard Gibert, Joel Bomgar

