Uptown Drawdown: Kidney Foundation holds sponsor party

Tue, 02/25/2020 - 9:29am

The Mississippi Kidney Foundation’s Uptown Drawdown Patron and Sponsor Party was held recently in the home of Kerk and Elizabeth Mehrle.

The party honored supports of the major fundraiser benefitting the kidney foundation.

Scheduled February 29 at the Country Club of Jackson, the black tie optional event will feature more than 50 pieces of original artwork from local artists and silent auction items from across the state. The gala, which starts at 7 p.m., includes a cocktail buffet with music from The Bluz Boys Band. Masters of Ceremony this year are Wilson Stribling and Becker Sams. Ticket purchasers will receive one chance to win the $10,000 jackpot.

Alex Collum, Ben Lane, Leila Lane, Billy Brunt

Kristin and Nathan Wright

David and Anna Adcock, Walton Lane

Jim and Thais Walden, Cynthia and Hugh Parker

Suzanne Wilkinson, Monica Day, Marcy Cader

Doug Minor, Suzanne and Robert Wise, Kent Wilkinson

Ellie and Brian Caswell

Katie and Matt Monsour

Jon and Laura Alice Vandersteeg

Lee Parrott, Leila Lane, Stacie Crim

Alex Collum, Barbara James

