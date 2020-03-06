5 things you didn't know about Cindy Yelverton

1. When she isn’t working, she loves to make time to workout and be active.

2. Her favorite guilty pleasure television show is the Walking Dead.

3. She is an animal lover, having rescued several over the years. She has four dogs and a cat.

4. She loves to host family and friends and takes joy in cooking for everyone.

5. Traveling is another of her hobbies, as she and her husband, Rick, love to take trips together and also with their children.

Combining her love of helping others and her background in business, Cindy Yelverton opened Sitters LLC approximately 20 years ago to help locals find a trusted caregiver for their loved ones.

Yelverton, a native of the Mississippi Delta, attended the University of Mississippi, where she studied business administration.

After Ole Miss, she worked as a sales agent for New York Life for several years. However, when she had children, she began searching for a career she could manage from home so that she could be with her children.

Over the years, she realized she was getting calls regularly from friends and family seeking her connections to babysitters and nannies she previously employed.

“So, I had originally planned to open this up as a nanny service,” Yelverton said of Sitters LLC. “I was plugging the sitters in with all of my friends, so I just decided that that was what I was going to do.”

She built the business from the ground up, initially opening up shop from home in 2000, where she worked for approximately four years.

“Then, it started growing as people began to come to me for needs for their parents,” she said. “I started growing in that aspect, as far as home care.”

As the business grew, she realized it was time to find an office space to work from each day, which led her to her current location at Highland Village. The Sitters LLC office has made its home in Highland Village for more than 15 years.

Now, Sitters LLC can help set clients up with independent contractors who offer various services for child and adult care, as well as cleaning services.

“We’re 24/7, so we’re around the clock,” Yelverton said. “Whatever our clients need, we can accommodate them as far as hours.”

“We can do meal prep, any assisting with the client helping them with bathing, showering, dressing,” Yelverton added. “Making sure they take their medicine in a timely manner, taking them to appointments.”

Some clients simply need help with transportation when they are no longer able to drive themselves. Sitters LLC staff will also connect people to sit with clients at home or in the hospital.

“We have had clients in every corner of the state,” Yelverton said. Their primary client base is in the Jackson metro, but they also have sitters in various other locations, including Oxford and Tupelo.

At the Sitters LLC office, there are about seven staff members who aid in the daily function of the business. Yelverton said she has a network of more than 150 sitters across the state who are self-employed contractors.

Those in need of a sitter simply call the Sitters LLC office and let the staff know what their needs are, what hours are needed and on which days. Then, Yelverton calls the client and hand picks the sitter best suited for their individual needs.

“Each client we have I talk to personally,” Yelverton said. “I am very hands-on with each client,” which Yelverton says makes their services unique.