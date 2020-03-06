MAC DEAVER

Thanks for the Memories

Thirty-four years after he first joined the Mississippi Bankers Association (MBA), McKinley Deaver (Mac) has retired as the longest-serving executive in its 130-year history. Though proud of his accomplishments, he is quick and generous with praise for others. “Teamwork has always played an important role in the Mississippi banking family,” he explains. “We always had a lot of bankers willing to serve, and that is a major strength. I had the unique privilege to work with good people for things I truly believed in. The experience of working with the association has given me opportunities beyond any dreams I had as a young boy in South Mississippi in the 1960s.”

Growing up outside Purvis, Mac says he was blessed “with wonderful parents who instilled faith and love in my four siblings and me.” He was graduated from Pearl River Community College then earned a degree in communications from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in 1976. While at USM he worked as a sportswriter with the Hattiesburg American, where he had the pleasure of working with father and son, Ace and Rick Cleveland. After graduation, he moved to Tennessee where he worked as a reporter for the Winchester Herald-Chronicle.

Mac returned to his home state to enter law school at the University of Mississippi where his classmates included author and former member of the Mississippi house of representatives John Grisham, former Governor Ronnie Musgrove, and former U.S. Congressman Gregg Harper. “I have had the privilege of being friends with Mac since we were classmates in law school,” shares Harper. “I have yet to hear anyone say anything negative about him, and he has always treated everyone around him with kindness and respect. Whenever he brought a group to D.C, to discuss issues with me, he was thoroughly prepared. Every time I visit with Mac, I always leave feeling encouraged. I wish him the very best in the years ahead.”

After law school graduation in 1981, Mac joined the Thomas Price Alston Jones and Davis law firm in Jackson as an associate. “I was just a young wet-behind-the-ears lawyer in 1984 when our senior partner, John Price, and I met with the MBA Executive Committee to discuss the prospect of my representing the MBA at the State Capitol,” he explains. “I guess the meeting went pretty well, because I was at the Capitol the first week of January 1985 representing the association.” He joined the MBA staff as legislative counsel in 1986 and began a relationship with the bankers of Mississippi that would change his career – and his life.

Although he left in 1989 to become director of administration for Sanderson Farms in Laurel, Mac was contacted in 1991 about returning to the MBA in the new position of assistant director. “I initially said no,” he recalls. “I was happy where I was. But then I thought about it and realized how much the idea of returning to the MBA in a leadership role appealed to me.” He accepted and in 1993 became executive director/president.

“I didn’t plan a career in the banking industry, but I liked that it gave me the opportunity to do something I enjoyed, working with good people on matters I believed in. I had come to understand the significant role that Mississippi banks play in the prosperity of our state and its citizens. I developed an appreciation for the MBA’s long history of success in working for the common good, and I became committed to continuing this valuable tradition.”

“Mac and I have been together since his first time at MBA,” shares Fred Miller, chairman of the board of Bank of Anguilla, who served as MBA chairman from 1999-2000. “I always have felt very secure with Mac in the leadership of MBA. The presence he's had at the capitol, relationship with the legislature, and his leadership in the political arena...we could always take solace in it because we knew Mac was watching out for us and banking in Mississippi.”

Mac went on to lead the association for 27 of his 34 years of service, becoming the longest-serving president in MBA history. He worked with 34 different MBA (banker) chairmen and supported three Mississippi bankers as they led national industry groups – former American Bankers Association (ABA) chairmen Howard McMillan, (Jackson) and Aubrey Patterson (Tupelo), and former Independent Community Bankers Association (ICBA) chairman Bill Sones (Brookhaven).

He chaired the ABA’s State Association Division and served on the ABA board of directors and was honored to represent the banking industry in testifying before the U. S. House Financial Services Committee following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“Our most memorable trip was the Washington visit in September 2001,” shares Jimmy Clayton, board chairman of Planters Bank, Indianola, who served as MBA chairman from 2007-2008. “Little did we know that we would be right in the middle of a national emergency on 9/11. It was a terrifying experience, but Mac and Chad Driskell did a wonderful job holding our group together and arranging transportation back to Mississippi.”

Mac led the association and industry through many milestones, including passage of statewide banking legislation, interstate banking, loan interest rates, and civil justice reform. And he supported Mississippi bankers at every level of participation in the association – through service in Mississippi Young Bankers, membership on committees, participation in banker and consumer education activities, and helping the MBA identify and advocate on issues important to banks.

Having worked with bankers across the state, through numerous changes in the banking industry, Mac is quick to credit teamwork for any successes he has achieved. “This has been one of the most rewarding jobs anywhere,” he said. “The bankers have been so good to my family and me, and I will always be grateful to be part of the Mississippi banking family.”

Under Mac’s leadership, the association’s education program prospered, and the Mississippi School of Banking (MSB) at the University of Mississippi thrived, attracting near-record enrollment from banks across the state in recent years. Mac was graduated at the top of his 1988 MSB class and served on the faculty for more than 20 years. In addition, the MBA is one of 15 state banking associations sponsoring the Graduate School of Banking (GSB) at Louisiana State University, where Mac served on the GSB board for 27 years and chaired the board multiple times.

Mac maintains the MBA has always had great support from its staff, and this has benefited him more than anyone else. “In my early days, I especially benefitted from the support of Ben Woods and Sis Fryant, who were senior staff members. They became great friends and mentors to me, and I will always be grateful for their encouragement and support.”

He particularly appreciates the current staff members and values and praises their roles. “It was an honor to work with them,” he said. “They supported me in so many ways, and I value the contributions they made and the successes we shared.” Mac says it was extra special working with his daughter, Brooke Deaver McCoy, as a member of the MBA staff. “I am thankful for the opportunity I had to work side by side with Brooke for the past 10 years. This was a blessing for both of us, and I cannot express how much it meant to me.”

“Working this closely with my dad for the past 10 years has truly been one of the greatest blessings of my life,” Brooke shares. “I’m so very happy for him to begin his well-deserved retirement but will miss working with him more than words can say. As a boss he always pushed us but still injected fun moments whenever he could. I think that is something we all appreciated, and it created the type of environment we all looked forward to every day.”

Looking back, Mac shares that of all the great things that happened to him in his job, easily the greatest was meeting his wife Susan, while she was a member of the ABA staff in Washington. Since they married in 2002, Mac shares that “Susan has been the center of my life and a huge part of the MBA. She has not only participated in MBA events, but has worked on numerous communications projects, including dozens of issues of The Mississippi Banker and helping to manage the MBA website.

“I always tell Mac that I am proud of him for so many reasons,” Susan shares. “He has the best heart and is so generous to others. His work ethic, his inner sense of right and wrong, and his love for his family are all very strong. And he makes me laugh a lot.”

“Mac’s ability to work with CEOs from all the banks in our state, large and small, while working with community leaders, politicians and regulators at both the state and federal level is just phenomenal,” shares Jerry Host, president and CEO, Trustmark Corporation and CEO, Trustmark National Bank.

As this new chapter begins, Mac says his life has been one long series of blessings. God blessed him and as he grew up, completed his education, and began his career, he continued to be blessed by the people in his life, especially his close and loving family. His children, Will and Brooke, now have families of their own. Will lives in New Hampshire with his wife Alicia and their daughter Violet. Brooke lives in Flowood with her husband Matt and their daughters Maddie Grace and Kate.

Mac is excited to devote time to his hobbies, including writing and following his favorite sports teams. He enjoyed painting through the years as time has allowed and recently began classes with local artist Bob Tompkins.

They hope to increase their involvement in their church, Christ United Methodist, and in community activities. Most of all they (aka “Pop” and “Mimi”) look forward to spending more time with their three “grand girls” (and their parents) in retirement.

"My father has always had a variety of interests,” shares Mac’s son Will, “and I'm glad he'll have more time to pursue them. I just hope he and Susan can squeeze in frequent trips up here to New England.”