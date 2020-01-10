Resolutions: Enhanced Wellness Living

The new year and new decade are here. Why not resolve to make healthy lifestyle changes you can sustain not only through the year, but the entire decade. Countless people come to Enhanced Wellness Living with fatigue, insomnia, muscle and joint pain, unexplained weight gain and bloating, and the inability to feel restored, even with plenty of sleep. Founder, Kelly Engelmann, ARNP, calls this, “Feel Like Crap Syndrome” and her definition of wellness is, “the heightened ability to protect yourself from the physical, emotional, and environmental stressors”.

At Enhanced Wellness Living, your individualized wellness program will get you feeling better quickly, having increased energy, experiencing less symptoms, sleeping better, and improved overall health for you and your family, not just temporarily, but for a lifetime. Kelly believes that a lifestyle of health and wellness has a ripple effect and knows that the tools she imparts on her patients impact not only the patient, but their families and friends as well.

Kelly founded Enhanced Wellness Living with the belief that she could do more for her patients and that a food-first approach is the pathway to healing. Kelly partners with you to determine the underlying, root-cause, for your ailments and creates personalized wellness plans that provide life-changing results. Functional medicine is a profoundly different way of looking at healthcare. In functional medicine, we treat the person, not the disease.

Kelly and the Enhanced Wellness Living team encourage you to make sustainable lifestyle changes that will have a big impact on you and your family. The foundations of a healthy life are clean air, clean water, and clean food.

A few hints to help you get started:

•Look into the Environmental Working Group’s Dirty Dozen, Clean 15;

•Incorporate quality air and water filters in your home;

•Use glass or stainless steel rather than plastic;

•Learn to read your food labels-Sign up for our Grocery Store Tour;

•Incorporate juicing and smoothies into your daily routine for a boost of fruits and veggies. Check out our Juicing & Smoothies Class;

•Understand your metabolic and body composition levels through proper evaluation and testing and understand the best next steps for your health. This is priceless.

Real Patients, Real Stories…

“I had no idea how bad I was truly feeling, until I finally started to feel better. I’ve lost over 30 pounds. I sleep better. I have more energy. No more afternoon slumps. I cannot say enough for what Kelly and Enhanced Wellness have done for me. I will forever be grateful.” -Shawna Myers

“How thankful I am for Kelly’s holistic approach to health challenges. Kelly’s systematic discovery of conditions and their cause has made sense of symptoms. Her pro-active, drug-free approach—which includes excellent counsel regarding nutrition, proper supplements, exercise, and rest—has helped me to bring my mindset into closer harmony with God’s health principle.”—Mary Miller

“I feel so much better after almost two months of following EWL’s recommendations. I’ve lost 18 pounds and my waist is down four inches.” -Beverly Rodriguez

Kelly’s extensive medical education and trainings include, experience in clinical, hospital, surgical, and obstetrics/OB-GYN healthcare. Kelly holds a master’s of science nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s in metabolic and nutritional medicine from the University of South Florida. She is a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner, holds a Fellowship in Anti-Aging Regenerative and Functional Medicine, American Board of Anti-Aging Health Practitioners Certification, American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine Sexual Health Certification, and is Recode Certified for alzheimer’s disease and dementia for the Bredesen Protocol through The Institute for Functional Medicine.

Ready to take your health into your own hands? Call us today to get started. Schedule your one-hour comprehensive consultation with Kelly by calling 601-364-1132 or completing the Get Started on our website, www.EnhancedWellness.com.

Enhanced Wellness Living is located in Ridgeland and has served the Mississippi community since being founded in 2004. The EWL team enjoys giving back to the community by working with a variety of charities including Samaritans Purse, Hearts of Compassion, The Care Center at Pinelake Church, and more.

Whatever your new year brings, resolve to Live Life Well.