Charles Simpson

Charles Edward Simpson, Sr., age 82 of Clinton, Miss., formerly of Germantown, Tenn., was called home by his LORD and made a smooth landing in bumpy weather on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Miss.

Charles was a graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston, Miss., and Mississippi College (Class of ’59). Upon graduation, he served in the United States Navy as a pilot. In 1966, he became a pilot for Pan American World Airways flying all over the world until 1992. In 1967, he was a flight crew member of the first fully automatic landing ever made in the United States by a carrier in routine passenger service. After retirement, he worked for Federal Express as a pilot instructor for ten years until 2005. He then moved to Clinton, Miss. He served as a deacon at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tenn.; Berlin Baptist Church in Berlin, Germany; and First Baptist Church in Clinton, Miss. When he was not traveling the world, he took great joy working hard in his yard, serving in his church, and telling humorous stories of his lifetime of experiences.

Charles was born January 28, 1937, in Holcomb, Miss., to the late Hugh Edward Simpson and the late Cora Lynne McNulty Simpson.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Story Simpson. He met his lifelong sweetheart his senior year of Mississippi College and they married on September 3, 1960. He is also survived by their four children, Chuck (Angela) Simpson of Tallahassee, Fla.; Kathy (Dan) Baker of Jackson, Miss.; Mark (Robin) Simpson of Clinton, Miss.; and Martha (Jeff) Parish of Madeira Beach, FL; one sister, Sherry Ray of Germantown, Tenn.; fourteen grandchildren: Edward, Parker, and Molly Simpson; Morgan, Beth, Olivia, and Eleanor Baker; Anna (Simpson) Burch, Katherine (Simpson) Brent, and Caroline Simpson; Sarah (Parish) Robbins, Dorothy, Christopher, and Carey Parish; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial and graveside service was held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Pine Hill Presbyterian Church, 39 Pine Hill Church Road, Oakland, Miss. The service was at 12:00 PM, followed by a reception at the church.

In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to Hospice Ministries, Inc. 450 Towne Center Blvd. Ridgeland, MS 39157