Edward B. Ramirez, a retired electrical engineer, passed away at the age of 90. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Early in his career, he designed switchgear for minesweepers used by all NATO countries. He also developed switchgear for the air force. He authored 14 Navship Instruction Manuals for the Navy.

In 1979, Ed came to Jackson, MS to assume engineering responsibility for larger transformers, working under the company names of Zinsco Challenger, Westing House, and Eaton.

Ed, was predeceased by his parents, one sister, four brothers, his son, Edward B. Ramirez, Jr. and a step grandson Andrew Covington.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Reba Ramirez, his daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Pusey and her children, Alexander, Laura, and Alysee, his daughter-in-law, Carol Ramirez and her children Edward III, Lisa Malone (Justin) and Gary (Rebecca), one great grandson Jacob Malone, Step daughter, Becky Covington (Andy) and their children, Amanda and James. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Mae Strahan, one brother, Cervando Ramirez (Lola), and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held in California at a later date.