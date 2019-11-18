George Worley Newton was born in Monroe, LA, and spent his formative years in Shreveport, graduating from Byrd High School where he was both active in sports and a cheerleader. He was a graduate of Louisiana State University and a member of Zeta Zeta chapter of DKE. His “brothers” there remained close and dear to him throughout the years. He married Ann Gayden of Gurley, LA and Jackson, in 1957. After serving in the U.S. Army he and Ann started a family in Jackson, and was employed by Travelers, American States Insurance Agency and The Western in Jackson. He also served in many capacities at St. James Episcopal Church and the Rotary Club of Jackson. He was promoted to move to San Antonio, to establish an office and branch of American States where he was very active at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Rotary Club of San Antonio. Upon retirement, he and Ann returned to Louisiana and resided at The Bluffs Golf Resort in St. Francisville. He became a Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club and served in many ways at Grace Episcopal Church. In his final years, he and Ann returned to Jackson and St. James’ Episcopal Church. He remained an avid L.S.U. Tiger fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Tingle Walker and Bill Walker as well as his brother Thomas Eugene Newton of New Orleans.

He is survived by wife Ann Gayden Newton, son William Gayden and his wife Lynn, daughter Georgia and her husband Michael Stokes, daughter Melissa Newton Crouch, son George W. Newton Jr. and granddaughter Hallie Elizabeth Newton.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. James Episcopal Church Endowment Fund or Outreach Ministries, 3921 Oakridge Dr. Jackson MS, 39211; Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 28, St. Francisville LA 70775 and Hospice Ministries, 450 Town Center Blvd. Ridgeland, MS, 39157.

A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. James’ Episcopal Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

The family is grateful to his caregivers who ministered to him with tenderness and love – especially Tameka Ousley and the Hospice Ministries staff on Suite 2.