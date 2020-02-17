Kenneth Samuel "Ken" Pace, Jr., 73, passed peacefully at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland on Thursday morning, 13 February 2020.

Ken was the son of Kenneth Samuel Pace, Sr. and Barbara Sue Brasfield "Bobbie" Pace and was born 14 October 1946 in Jackson, MS.

A 1964 graduate of Provine High School, he furthered his education at his beloved University of Mississippi, where he graduated with an Accounting Degree in 1969. Ken passed the CPA exam on his first attempt in 1973 and received the State Gold Medal for the highest grade. Ken then founded his own public accounting firm in 1975, Pace & Company, Ltd.

Ken is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter: Virginia Boyd "Ginny" Pace, of Pearl; Kenneth Samuel Pace III, of Canton, and his two children, Paxton and McKenzie; Lynn Cline Howard, and her son, Colby (Addie), and their son Hayes, of Belzoni; Jason Boyd Pace (Sheena), of Brandon, and their two daughters, Natalie & Jamie. He is also survived by his sisters and brother: Cindi Pace Alexander (Charlie) of Brandon; Tina Pace Byford (Brandon) of Collierville, TN; and Mark Stephen Pace (Resa), of Edmond, OK.

Ken was a member of the American Institute of CPAs, and was very active in the Mississippi Society of CPAs, as Chairman of the Accounting and Auditing Committee (1984-1985) and Chairman of the Personal Financial Planning Committee (1991 - 1992). He was also a Personal Financial Specialist (PFS), a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) and a member of the National Association of Certified Valuation Analysts (NACVA) and the Institute of Business Appraisers (IBA).

Ken taught continuing education courses for the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and taught accounting night classes at the Phillips Business College for 10 Years.

Ken was an advocate of the Men's Garden Club of America and a leader in the Boy Scouts of America. Ken was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Cathedral.

Visitation is Saturday, 15 February 2020 from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM at Sebrell Funeral Home, 425 Northpark Drive, Ridgeland, MS. Memorial Service is Saturday, 15 February, 2020 at Sebrell Funeral Home at 3:00 PM. Interment will be at Parkway Memorial Park, 1161 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS 39157.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrews Cathedral at 305 E. Capitol Street, Jackson, MS 39201 or Straight Bayou Baptist Church, 157 Church Road, Anguilla, MS 38721.