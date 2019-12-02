Mildred Dukes Shows, 91, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by her family at home.

Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl. Funeral services are 10:00am, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the funeral home chapel with interment in the Dukes Cemetery in White Oak.

Mrs. Shows was born November 18, 1928, in White Oak, the daughter of the late Daniel Ethel Dukes and Laura Patterson Dukes.

Early in her career she worked for School Pictures from 1955 until 1965. She then worked for Sunflower Food Stores from 1972 until her retirement in 1984.

Mrs. Shows was a devout Christian wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved the Lord and her family. She had a true heart for service to others, and was the sole caretaker for her mother and two aunts for 25 years. Her favorite times were spent with her family, caring and cooking for them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Felry Frank Shows; sons, Daniel Frank Shows, Sr., and Wyman Dwight Shows, Sr.; grandson, Daniel Frank “Dan” Shows, Jr.; and brother, Holmes Miley Dukes.

Survivors include daughter, Sherry Felder and husband Rick Beasley; grandchildren, Melissa “Kitty” Dearman and husband Tim, and Wyman Dwight Shows, Jr. and wife Leslie; and great-grandchildren, Riley Paige Shows and Reed Dotson Shows.

