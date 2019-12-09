Rosa Giurintano

Mon, 12/09/2019 - 1:17pm

The Giurintano family is sad to announce the loss of a dear loved one, Rosa Giurintano, who died peacefully in her home on December 4th, 2019. She was 82 years old and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

Born in Sicilly, Rosa moved to the United States to wed her beloved husband of 57 years, Anthony Giurintano.

Rosa is survived by her husband, Anthony Giurintano; sons, Anthony Jr., Gregory, Sebastian and Robert; grandsons, Christopher and Sebastian; and her granddaughters, Samantha, Miranda and Arielle.

She is forever in our hearts.

Please join us for a time of visitation at Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home in Flowood on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm to honor Rosa. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1pm at St. Paul Catholic Church in Flowood with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery.

