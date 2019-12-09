On December 7, 2019 Susan Betts Brown departed this life for Heaven to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, for eternity and be reunited with her parents Bob and Edith Betts.

Susan was born in Columbus, MS on January 13, 1942 and lived there until moving to Jackson with her husband in 1964, after graduating with honors from MSCW. Her passion was teaching 3rd grade to her many students who she cared for so much, beginning at the Mississippi School for the Blind and many years at Jackson Academy.

Susan can be best remembered by two words. The first word is Love; she loved the Lord, Jesus. Susan started each day by sitting in her bed, called her “office”, for 2 hours reading her bible, studying her daily devotional and talking to God. She loved her husband Cleve, her children Meg and Keith, his wife Beverley and her grandchildren: Jake, Will, Jayne Riley, Hudson, and Mary Chambers (Mac), Anna Gale, Susie and her great grandchildren: Ayv and Jude, her sister in Columbus, Mary Anne, and three nieces: Susanne, Edith and Lorraine, who were like her own children, and her longtime friend Becky Bell and cousin Eleanor. Susan loved and enjoyed many things. Her love for the outdoors began while working in Yellow Stone National Park, where she met her husband, Cleve, of 55 years. Susan’s love for the outdoors continued on many canoe and camping trips with her family and close friends. She was always very active, enjoyed her tennis league at River Hills, two bridge clubs, her cooking group, supper club, various bible studies at her church, Covenant Presbyterian. She loved traveling and her favorite pastime was sitting on the beach at Perdido Key, watching her children play in the surf. Nothing was more important to her than the Lord, her extended family and close friends.

The second word is Sweet. This can be best shown in a recent comment by her son Keith “She was the sweetest person in the world to everyone.” How true.

Visitation will be held in the downstairs Church parlor beginning at 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, and 11a.m. to 12 Noon on Wednesday, December 11, followed by a service at 12:15 p.m. Interment will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS 39211.

The Brown family would like to thank Dr. Lyssa Weatherly and her staff at UMMC for the wonderful and compassionate care provided for Susan these last few months.

Honorary Pallbearers are, John Hawkins, Jim Martin, Buddy McIntyre, Mike McNames, John Regan, Crawley Stubblefield and Ron Veazey