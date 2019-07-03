5 things you didn’t know about BROOKS MOSLEY

A Starkville native and Mississippi State graduate, he is a huge Mississippi State sports fan. He keeps a container garden in his back yard. Gardening is a favorite hobby of his. He loves attending sporting events whenever he can. Spending time outdoors is something he enjoys. Especially going on hikes. A fan of the classics, he is a member of the Order of Eliot, a book club dedicated to reading the Harvard Classics.

Being forward-thinking, disciplined and hands-on is the goal for each member of the staff at Ballew Wealth Management.

Brooks Mosley, president of Ballew Wealth, has been a part of the company since it was established in 1988.

He was tapped for the position of president in 2005. Since then, he has been hands-on in his work of leading the company.

Mosley is a graduate of Mississippi State University where he earned his degree in accounting. He joined the Ballew Wealth team after a few years in public accounting.

In addition to his CPA designation, Mosley holds series 7, 24, 28 and 63 securities certifications.

The firm offers many services, including investment advisory, fiduciary, brokerage and trading services.

Their clientele is diverse, including high net worth individuals, corporate sponsored qualified plans, foundations and trusts.

Emphasis is placed on providing long-term expected returns and mitigating unforeseen risks that could affect investors’ goals and objectives.

Mosley said they always work in the best interest of their clients and focus on ensuring that their clients are comfortable with their asset allocation.

At Ballew Wealth Management, portfolios are not only created to reflect current economic conditions and trends. Mosley said they work with clients to identify each one’s specific needs and tailor their portfolio to fit those needs.

Their investment philosophy is based on a long-term, disciplined investment approach supported by a thorough understanding of current economic conditions, academic research and most importantly, strong relationships with our clients.

Mosley advises clients in retirement investing, but also takes on other responsibilities including business development and compliance and a range of administrative and management functions.

Mosley said he goes through all the steps to figure out the best investment for the client.

“In this investment world, it’s been fun over the last several years,” Mosley said.

At Ballew Wealth, there are two arms of the business. They have nine staff members in record keeping and 21 on the financial planning side.

Of the 30 members of the staff, Mosley is proud of the fact that half of them have over 10 years of experience with Ballew Wealth.

He is also excited about the future of the company as they have welcomed young staff members.

Looking back on his years with Ballew Wealth, Mosley said his best moments and memories come from spending time with his clients and the friendships he has developed over the years.

“It really is a people business,” he said. “I like the working relationship with my clients and the friendships I have made.”

“That’s the rewarding part of this business,” he added. “That’s why you do it.”

Ballew Wealth has clients in approximately 16 states, but Mosley said 80 percent of their clients are from Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama.