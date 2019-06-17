5 things you didn’t know about LISA PALMER

Her guilty pleasure is reality TV shows like the Bachelor or Real Housewives. Her son competed on the Voice. Love of music runs in the family. She is a huge fan of Game of Thrones. She is a jazz singer, but she formerly sang with rock-and-roll bands. She calls herself a coffeeholic. She says she has to have a cup first thing each morning.

A work of art is something that reflects a person’s creative skill and imagination.

Lisa Palmer, owner and head designer at Summerhouse, creates a work of art each time she takes on a new design project.

Summerhouse is a full-service interior design firm.

Palmer grew up in Jackson and is a graduate of Murrah High School. She started college at the University of Southern Mississippi as an art and theatre major, but she later decided to put her art background to work in interior design.

“I really fell in love with a textiles classes that I had because the instructor was so passionate about it,” she said. “I sort of used my love of textiles and my art background,” she added, speaking about how she knew interior design was for her.

Balance, symmetry, the color wheel and asymmetry are some of the basics of art that have translated over into her work as an interior designer.

“Interior design is art in perspective,” she said. “There are things about art that I use every day.”

For instance, when she is considering how to decorate a bookshelf, she said the concept of balance comes into play.

Before she opened Summerhouse, she worked as an interior designer for other firms. Then, she started Lisa Palmer Interiors.

“I was going out of town to find classicly modern pieces of furniture,” she said. “I’m talking traditional styles with a cleaned-up aesthetic. I was having trouble finding that locally.”

She wanted to provide a full experience for her clients. She wanted them to have the ability to see the pieces she had in mind for their project and to feel the fabrics and more.

Later, a space came open in Fondren that would give her the space to provide that experience for her clients.

Summerhouse opened in Fondren in a 1,900-square-foot space with two employees. However, a couple of years later, fire and water damage took its toll on the store.

“So, when that happened, I looked for a bigger store,” Palmer said.

This is her 14th year in her 6,900-square-foot showroom in the Township in Ridgeland. The space also has 1,900-square-feet for a resource library and design offices.

Summerhouse also has a location in Oxford.

“I wanted to give the Jackson market something cleaned up, something light, something unfussy,” she said. “I also wanted to create a space where you didn’t feel like a mouse in a maze.”

When you walk into Summerhouse, you can see from one end of the store to the other. Palmer said she also loves that the natural light gives the space a light, airy and calming feel.

“That’s my aesthetic and how I created the space,” she said.

Summerhouse offers full-service design for residential or commercial spaces.

“That could be from the ground up or working with the client on renovations,” she said. “We can do as little or as much as a client needs, from one piece of furniture to a whole house.”

Palmer has tackled a variety of projects, from an apartment in a large city to a cabin in the woods.

Palmer and her design team also travel often for projects. She said they often take a team approach, and it isn’t uncommon for them to go to each other for advice or suggestions.

“My personal aesthetic is natural materials,” she said. “I love great art. I love great lighting.”

Because of her love of art, they also feature the work of various artists in the showroom. But she also finds pieces online or on social media.