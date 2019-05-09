5 things you didn’t know about REBECCA PATTON

She considers herself a pressure washing extraordinaire. She has visited more than 50 countries. One of her former careers was seizing property for the IRS. She has taught classical piano. She lives in a home that was built by Ross Barnett.

Fun is not usually the word one would describe an eye exam, but Dr. Rebecca Patton is working to change that.

Dr. Patton is an optometrist and owner of Spectacles in Jackson.

Located in the District at Eastover, Spectacles serves not only Jackson, but the nearby areas of Madison, Ridgeland, Clinton, Brandon, Flowood and more.

Patton begins each day with a meeting with the Spectacles staff and always ends it by saying, “Let’s have some fun today.”

“We offer a family-oriented, fun-filled experience here. We provide quality care with the latest technology,” Patton said. “What makes us unique are the family relationships we develop. The relationships that I have made here are very important to me.”

Patton, a Minnesota native, graduated from Central Methodist College in Fayette, Missouri, with a bachelor’s in Biology.

She interned at Charity Hospital in New Orleans and worked as a medical technologist specializing in blood banking. In 1994, she graduated from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis and externed with an emphasis in ocular disease at the Naval Hospital in Millington, Tennessee.

After practicing in Memphis, she relocated to Jackson in 2001.

She is a member of the American Optometric Association, the Mississippi Optometric Association, ALLDOCS and is a board member of Mississippi Vision Foundation.

Spectacles offers state of the art care, and the experienced doctors and qualified staff ensure that everyone receives the best care possible.

The following services are offered at Spectacles: comprehensive eye examinations, pediatric eye exams for ages three and up, contact lens services, cataract surgery co-management, Lasik co-management, visual field examinations, Fundus photography and anterior and posterior segment OCT.

Spectacles also has a few Spanish-speaking staff members available on most days to allow for translations during an exam if needed.

Dr. Christopher Evans, who has practiced medical optometry for 20 years, joined Dr. Patton at Spectacles in January. Dr. Evans specializes in medical optometry.

Patton said they work to make sure that everyone who walks through their doors feels comfortable and welcomed.

“We do that by talking them through the exam and explaining everything that we do,” she said.

In addition to all of the services offered at Spectacles, they also offer a large, unique array of glasses.

Patton said she tries to keep Spectacles stocked with lines that other stores do not carry in this area. Each year, she travels to New York and Las Vegas to find new lines to carry.

She plans to attend a show in Milan next year to provide even more unique options.

Spectacles also aims to make it easy to schedule exams by providing a way to do that on their website.