5 things you didn’t know about GINA DIAMOND

Because of her love of cooking, she is a part of two cookbook clubs. She has lived in five states but has lived in Mississippi the longest. Before opening her shop, she served as marketing director for four different organizations. Her Italian heritage shines through when she makes her homemade ravioli, “the real way.” Her biggest hobbies center on entertaining and hospitality, including cooking, gardening, decorating and floral arranging.

Entertaining is an art, and Gina Diamond has mastered it.

Diamond, owner of Gina Diamond’s Flower Co., opened her store about a year ago, but she has been sharing her talents and love of all things entertaining long before that.

She earned her degree in business with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Memphis and always had a desire to one day open a business of her own.

“I always had that spirit in me,” Diamond said. “Growing up, my family owned a tennis shop, so from an early age I started working in retail and I always worked in retail.”

Her love of flowers came from her time working in the garden with her great grandmother.

“She was from Italy and didn’t speak much English, but we would work in the yard together,” she said. “That instilled a passion for flowers.”

Her mother and grandmother always entertained, and she would help them get things ready from the flowers to food to tablescapes.

“It was kind of innate,” she said.

She continued the practice of arranging flowers over the years for events, no matter what job she had at the time.

Several years ago, a family member suggested she should start up a blog with her recipes and decorating ideas. Diamond was hesitant at first, but she decided to give it a shot.

“I thought that it would be kind of historical if nothing else,” she said. “Like my family could read it one day or something.”

It started as a blog called “Sparkling like a Diamond,” where she would post recipes, entertaining and gardening tips, flower and door arrangements.

“Pretty much everything we have in the store,” Diamond said. “It was kind of a premonition.”

She officially opened her storefront a year ago, which features all of Diamond’s favorite things, such as flowers, home décor, tabletop items and more.

“We have fresh florals, faux florals, home décor, gifts and we really have a strong emphasis on entertaining,” she said, which is why they also carry chargers and napkin rings and other items.

They also carry some tailgate supplies for the football season.

As for the flowers, Diamond said they can create something as small as an arrangement for an anniversary or other special occasions up to small weddings or events.

Diamond is inspired by bright colors and uses them often in her arrangements.

“Color is a big key to it all,” she said. “Also, it’s so fun when the season changes and you get to bring new materials into it. But color is a big thing for me.”

Diamond said each arrangement they do is tailormade to each customer and what they’re looking for.

Members of the nine-person staff are always on hand to aid customers with orders and also to help design tablescapes.

“We can help with tablescapes from table runners, chargers, napkins, napkin rings,” she said. “We also have some dishes, place card holders. We have lots of things to help make your event special.”

Diamond also collects and sells antique linens.

“They are beautiful and the kind you can’t buy today,” she said. “Some of them are hand embroidered. Some of them are fine linen that you can’t find anymore. Some have crocheted edges. They’re different and unique.”

Once a month, Diamond opens her store up for something other than shopping: workshops.

“That’s where we share our knowledge with people,” she said. “We started doing one workshop every month, but now we offer two.”

At the workshops, attendees learn proper floral care, elements of design and then they put their skills to work and create their own arrangements.