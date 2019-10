Today, Judge Frank Vollor recused himself in the city's case against Siemens. Vollor, from Vicksburg, was appointed to preside over the case after circuit judges in Hinds County recused themselves. Vollor cited a potential conflict of interest in a separate case as a reason. Click here to read the filing: https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/Vollor%20recusal.pdf