Anthony on Stuapalooza tournament

Philip Anthony, a Jackson native, is a graduate of Jackson Prep. At Mississippi State University Anthony earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He is a graduate of Mississippi College School of Law and practices at T. Walton Dallas and the Outside Council for Capital Preservation Services. He is one of the event coordinators for the Stuart Smith Memorial Golf Tournament, Stuapalooza.

Can you tell me the details of the event?

“This event is put together by the friends and family of Stuart Smith, who sadly took his own life in November of 2015. It takes place annually at the Canton Country Club and will be a great event. We will have sponsors, food, giveaways, a putting competition, a band later that night and much more. In the past two years, we have raised over $70,000 and wish to continue to make an impact.”

How did it get started?

“Allowing us to be able to fuse the fun and respect for Stuart’s life is kind of what led to this golf tournament. Each year, we have been adding things, improving on things, trying to reach out more. The day of and after the funeral we had brainstormed and wanted to put something together because being there at the funeral in a church that was overflowing, like standing room only. It was impossible to ignore the impact that Stuart had on the community. We would have regretted for the rest of our lives not using that to help and to make a positive change for good.”

What does it mean to you to be a part of something like that?

“All I am is humbled and honored to be even included in a conversation with something as impressive as this because Stuart and I were friends and it makes me so happy to see someone’s life, despite a potentially negative ending, his positive life is carrying forward even after life. It just absolutely means the world to me.”

What will the proceeds go toward?

“The goal of the Stuart Smith Memorial Scholarship is to benefit Madison County students who want to attend Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi and to raise money for The American Society for Suicide Prevention.”

Can you tell me a bit about Stuart?

“Stuart is one of those guys who lived life. He lived life in a way that when others looked at it, they too wanted to be a part of something. He said he had two younger brothers, but in his fraternity he had about 100 brothers. They respected him. They looked up to him. And we had fun.”

What is the goal for this year?

“I know that we want to have two four-year scholarships. Typically, we have done one. Our primary goal is to have two. We have grossed over $70,000, which I think is impressive as a grassroots golf tournament. This year, we definitely want to have two four-year scholarships. After only the second year, we have attained endowment status so it lives on in perpetuity, which is extremely impressive. I’m really proud that these guys have put it together. Also, since we have grossed over $70,000 a goal would be $100,000 and getting the maximum amount of teams there that we can facilitate. Everyone having a celebration and a good time. And continuing with this momentum going forward is the goal.”

Why do you think this awareness is important for removing the stigma around mental health issues?

“Imagine if someone said he couldn’t handle it about cancer. It would be one of the most terrible things you could say. I think it’s one of the most terrible things you can say about an individual who has a separate organ that has something going wrong, to say he just couldn’t handle it. Say he had cancer and he ended up passing away. I’ve heard this about suicide, ‘That’s selfish.’ Who has ever said someone who has passed away from cancer was selfish? That’s incredibly insensitive. Not only that, but it’s inaccurate. Presenting the public with information to change the story on mental health is just as important in many ways as research in other areas of medicine. We take that and put a positive light on it. We try to take that and say, let’s celebrate the way that Stuart would.”