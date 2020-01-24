Arrests made in city's water investigation

Nearly a third of Jackson’s water/sewer billing employees have retired, resigned or were fired as a result of an investigation into the department’s activities.

Jackson launched an investigation into its billing administration last year.

To date, 24 of the department’s 75 employees have either resigned, retired or were terminated as a result of the investigation’s findings. The individuals who retired would have been terminated had they not resigned.

Meanwhile, 16 residents have been arrested for stealing water and are facing felony charges.

Public Works Director Robert Miller discussed the investigation at a recent Jackson City Council meeting.

Miller said the investigation is expected to continue. He was not sure how many more arrests would be made.

“What you’re seeing on matters where people (are being) prosecuted, the citizens or employees are the ones who believed there would be no consequences for their behavior,” he said.

Up next, Miller said consultants will begin comparing water billing records with county tax records and utility records to determine where houses are receiving other services, but not paying for water.

“I need to be able to provide to this administration and the city council a reasonable assurance that we’ve done everything we can to ensure every customer is getting a bill, the bills are accurate and the customers are paying the bills,” he said.

Water billing collections have been low in recent years, in large part, due to complications with the Siemens contract. However, many city leaders have suspected that collections are also down as a result of water theft.

Jackson began the investigation in the spring of 2019, bringing on the Madison-based Financial Crimes Investigative, Compliance and Security.

Looking into department practices are a retired IRS agent and retired FBI agent, both consultants with the investigations company.

A previous investigation into the department several years ago ended with the arrest of three public works employees.

“All of us have heard stories about things going on with employees and with customers,” Miller said. “We brought back the folks who handled the investigation last time and gave them specific directions on what we wanted to accomplish and how we wanted to go about doing it.

“All 75 billing employees were interviewed, as were members of the water/sewer maintenance staff,” Miller said. “From there, investigators made contact with customers to substantiate claims of theft or meter tampering.”

Miller said consultants conducted an additional 120 interviews in the field, helping to lead to multiple arrests.

“There have been 17 arrest warrants obtained and executed based on probable cause of felony water theft-related violations,” he said.

JPD reported 16 arrests between August 5, 2019 and December 12, 2019, the last date an arrest was made.

According to JPD’s Twitter account, those facing charges include Jessie Jones, Justin Jones, Walter Boyd, Willie McClendon, Derion Anderson, Tracie Bass, Cornelius Coleman, Marcelle Williams, Timothy Marsaw, Roderick Russell, Tanya McGee, Jacqueline Chambers, Kimberly Cavett, Eddie White, Christopher Jones and Freddrick Bridges.

Phil Hull, a consultant with Financial Crimes Investigative, told the council that individuals facing charges constitute the “most egregious” examples of water theft in the city.

One of the individuals allegedly installed seven straight pipes in six weeks. Another woman had been straight-piping for eight years when she was finally caught.

“Straight-piping” is a method for stealing water by bypassing the city’s water meter. Because water doesn’t come through the meter, water use cannot be registered and a residence cannot be billed.

Previous investigations into water/sewer malfeasance have also resulted in arrests. In 2015, JPD arrested two public works employees who were charged with stealing city water.