City leaders urge caution as flash flooding is expected today

Jackson city officials are urging everyone to prepare for the upcoming rains beginning this afternoon, which promise to bring more flash flooding to the capital city.

Meanwhile, emergency officials are keeping an eye on the Pearl River, which is expected to crest this Saturday at 35.5 feet, about seven feet above flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

Two to three inches of rain are expected in the area, with a line of storms expected to move through around 4 p.m.

More rain is also expected beginning Monday, meaning river levels could rise beyond that amount.

The rising river means that creeks as well as some streets on the Northside are likely to flood. Areas prone to flooding include spots along Belhaven Creek, Hanging Moss Creek and Eubanks Creek, and in areas along the Pearl River itself.

City officials say residents should use caution and are being asked to avoid driving or walking in flood waters.

To help residents protect their homes, the city is offering fee sandbags through Friday, February 14. Residents will be able to pick them up at 4225 Michael Avalon St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

City offices will be closed Monday, February 17, in honor of Presidents’ Day.

The rains coming through represent the second round of flooding faced in the capital city this year. In early January, the Pearl rose to 35 feet following numerous storms, causing backwater flooding along creeks and in neighborhoods.

At 35.5 feet, city leaders say several streets, but no homes, on the Northside are expected to flood. In North Jackson, streets expected to flood include Rollingwood at Yucca Drive and Yucca Drive, both at the south end, and Westbrook Road east of Harrow Drive.

Here is a complete list of streets expected to take on water: https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/street%20flooding.pdf