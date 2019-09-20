Construction continues despite weather delays on St. Dominic’s project

A major expansion at St. Dominic Hospital continues to move forward, despite the area’s unusually wet weather.

Construction is about one-fourth complete on a project that will essentially double the size of the hospital’s emergency department. The project is expected to wrap up late in the summer of 2021.

“Despite weather delays, older buildings were moved and the sub-floor and beams have been poured. In addition, piping is nearly complete and work is well under way to complete the first-floor support structures and slab,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Andy North.

The project includes two main components: the construction of a new front half to the emergency department. Once that’s finished, operations will be relocated to that area and the existing area will be renovated, North said.

“The entire project is about 25 percent done,” he said.

The first phase will include adding approximately 25,000 square feet of space onto the department. The new addition will include 20 patient rooms, an exam room (for minor issues) and five behavioral health rooms.

The expansion also will feature a more efficient layout, localized waiting areas and “in-unit imaging services that are critical to rapid-response emergency care,” North told the Sun previously.

Second phase plans include completely renovating the existing emergency facilities, as well as adding 16 more patient rooms and an additional exam room.

The expansion is going up in a former green space between the hospital and its parking garage on the campus located on the south side of Lakeland Drive.

Buildings that have been removed include St. Dominic’s original chapel, as well as several old office buildings. The elevator for the parking garage was also relocated to accommodate a new lane for emergency traffic.

The work represents the first major renovation of the emergency room in years. Minor renovations were made in 1969 and 1984, followed by a larger renovation of existing space in 1991. In the late 1990s, additional square footage was added near the ER to increase treatment space, and in 2010, an eight-bed chest pain observation unit was added. In 2012, an ER “Express” was opened to increase patient capacity.

The ER is located at the northwest corner of the Lakeland campus and was designed in 1951.

The project is being funded in part through the Expanding Excellence in Emergency Care capital campaign.

Construction will run between $35 million and $40 million.