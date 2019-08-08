A conversation with Richard Courtney on Mississippi ABLE

With a daughter who has special needs, attorney Richard Courtney knows the struggles and concerns of individuals living with disabilities. As chair of the state’s new Mississippi ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) program, he hopes to at least give those individuals a leg up financially. Courtney, a graduate of Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi School of Law, is a partner with Frascogna Courtney PLLC. He recently spoke to Sun Senior Staff Writer Anthony Warren about Mississippi ABLE and how it will benefit the state’s disabled community. Courtney and his wife Ruthie have twin daughters, one who lives with cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair.

What is Mississippi ABLE?

“It’s Mississippi’s version of the ABLE Act. Each state is authorized under the federal ABLE legislation to make accounts available to people with disabilities who qualify for them. The accounts are similar to the college savings plan, which allows parents and grandparents to open accounts with the state treasurer’s office to put money away for their children or grandchildren’s college educations. When children reach college, the money can be dispersed from the account and used on a tax-free basis.

“The ABLE accounts are established through the Department of Rehabilitation Services. People can contact the office or go online and open an account for the benefit of a person with a disability who became disabled prior to age 26. Anyone can put in the account to save for the disabled person’s needs – current or future.”

Like college savings accounts, are ABLE accounts tax-free?

“Yes; in Mississippi, we offer a state income tax deduction to contributors to ABLE accounts. If I put money in an account for my daughter, I can get an income tax deduction for that. The income the money earns while it is in the account is also tax-free. She would not pay taxes on that income, as it is earned and when the money is dispersed, the disbursement would not be counted as income to her.”

Is there a requirement for how long money must be in an ABLE account for someone to use it? Also, is there a limit on how much money can be contributed?

“The ABLE Act doesn’t have a limit. I can contribute $15,000 – that is the annual limit right now. A beneficiary could immediately begin taking money out and spending it for things she or he needs. If the current monthly need is renting an apartment or paying for a personal attendant not covered by Medicaid, he or she could begin writing checks immediately.”

How many accounts can someone have?

“There can only be one account per person with a disability. If there are divorced parents and each one wants to set up an account for their disabled child, they can’t do it. Only one account can be established for an individual.”

Why is this needed? Couldn’t a parent set up a regular savings account at a bank?

“The social security program and Medicaid programs, like the waiver program my daughter is on, has limits. The social security limit is $2,000 in assets. The Medicaid waiver limit is $4,000. She can’t have more than $2,000 in her name and still be eligible for social security, or she can’t have more than $4,000 to stay eligible for services paid for by Medicaid.

“The family of Stephen Beck Jr. (The official name of the act is the Stephen Beck Jr. ABLE Act.) got together with their legislators and said they would really like their son to control a little more money for his own financial independence. They got the act pushed through, which gives people with disabilities the ability to have and control money beyond the $2,000 and $4,000 limits, and not be disqualified for the programs.”

What is the limit that a person can have in their ABLE account?

“If it stays below $100,000, it’s not going to be counted as an asset for SSI and Medicaid. If it goes above $100,000, SSI will suspend payments, but you could continue to be eligible until it reaches the state college savings plan limit, which is $235,000 in Mississippi.”

You mention parents opening accounts. Can disabled individuals open their own?

“Absolutely; anybody, including the disabled individual, can open and contribute money to it. I mentioned the $15,000 per year limit. In addition to that, if the disabled person is working, that person can contribute up to the federal poverty level amount of income. That’s $12,140, I believe.”

Since it started, how many accounts have been set up?

“I’ll have to defer that to the Department of Rehabilitation Services to know how many we’ve opened so far. There was a good push the first week of June, when it was initially put out in the news outlets. Forty accounts were opened in that period of time. I don’t know how many have been opened since.

“One other thing, too. In order to have an ABLE account, the disability must have begun prior to the age of 26. That wasn’t in the original legislation that passed. There was no age limit at first, but when the Congressional Budget Office scored it, they determined it would cost $20 billion in additional SSI and Medicaid dollars over the next 10 years. They said that’s too much, and they couldn’t find any pay-fors to offset it anywhere else. When they put the age limit at 26, the costs dropped from $20 billion to $2 billion.”

Since people are saving the money themselves, why would it cost the government anything?

“If I put money into an account, and I have more than $4,000, I go off Medicaid. If I have more than $2,000, I go off SSI. If I have that money and put it in ABLE, I keep SSI … and Medicaid keeps paying my doctors.”

How many states have set up ABLE accounts?

“I want to say 42 now.”

How many members do you have, and what agencies do members currently represent?

“We have the executive director of the Coalition for Citizens with Disabilities, a board member from the coalition. We have an attorney who has an adult son with a disability who is on the board, a banker from the coast, a representative from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. We have the state treasurer’s office (Lynn Fitch is on the board.) Chris Howard is on the board, from the state department of rehabilitation services. I’m on there as an attorney and a parent of a disabled adult child. I believe it’s nine members.”

Who appoints them?

“The governor appointed them.”

