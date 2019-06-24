Jackson boil water notice issued for N'side

Mon, 06/24/2019 - 2:54pm

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:

•               • Rhymes Place; 39211

•               • Eastbourne Place

•               • Restbrook Place

 

THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS APPROXIMATELY 25 CONNECTIONS ON OUR DRINKING WATER SYSTEM.

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

RESIDENTS WILL BE NOTIFIED IMMEDIATELY WHEN THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

Due to the recent loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:

• [1500-1699] Myrtle Street; 39202

THIS ADVISORY AFFECTS APPROXIMATELY 25 CONNECTIONS ON OUR DRINKING WATER SYSTEM.

This is a precautionary advisory. This notice does not mean that your water is unsafe, but it does mean that you must take precaution and boil your water before use. All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.

RESIDENTS WILL BE NOTIFIED IMMEDIATELY WHEN THE ADVISORY IS LIFTED. For more information, customers may call 601-960-2723 during business hours or 601-960-1778 (or 601-960-1875) after 4:00 p.m. and on weekends.

