Jackson fire inspector says Welty should close

An inspector from the Jackson Fire Marshal's office says if it was up to him, he would close the Welty Library.

Inspector Elliot Holmes spoke to the library board of trustees today, at the board’s regular monthly meeting.

He said cited the significant water damage that has occurred in the building in recent months. Problems were discovered during Welty's regular inspection.

A copy of Holmes' report had not been provided to the board.

“We know the power of water. When it comes to leaks, it can hit any circuit and the worst can happen,” he said. “If this was any other location, my recommendation would be that non one be in this building because of this fact.”

Holmes said he would bring up the matter with his supervisor, and then would report the findings to the city.

He said he did not have authority to close the building himself.

Library Executive Director Patty Furr told the board problems at the Jackson-Hinds Library System’s flagship building have gotten worse as a result of recent heavy rains.

She provided board members with a handout outlining problems.

Safety concerns noted by the Holmes included emergency exits taped off due to water.

“The library doesn’t have a lot of code violations but has so much water. Think about the exits being taped up,” he said. “That’s not a good thing either.

“When you can’t make an exit, bad things happen.”

Welty is owned by the city of Jackson. The city is responsible for the building’s maintenance. Director of Communications Candice Cole didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

A copy of Furr’s presentation can be found by clicking on this link:

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/Library%20condition%20p...