Jackson issues boil water notice

A few residents will have to boil their water for the near future. Today, the city of Jackson issued a precautionary boil water notice for the 700 to 1399 blocks of Riverside Drive. The outage affects approximately 15 connections, according to city reports.

All customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is restored to the system. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.