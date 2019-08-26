Jackson planning board to hear two N'side zoning cases Wednesday

Several new mixed-use parcels could be on tap for the Northside.

Jackson’s Planning Board is considering a request from property owners to rezone five parcels on the Northside to CMU-1, or a community mixed-use district.

The board will consider the requests at its meeting on August 28.

The requests include 1300 and 1400 Meadowbrook Rd., and 4266, 4268 and 4270 I-55 North. The Meadowbrook sites are currently zoned C-1, C-2 commercial and R-3 residential.

Properties lining the interstate are zoned C-2 commercial and R-4 residential, according to the respective zoning applications.

The requests were made by Park Central LLC and Park Central II LLC. Signing on behalf of both requests were Kenneth Herring.

CMU-1 is a community mixed-use district, which can include residential alongside low-intensity commercial.

Uses permitted include all uses single, two-family and multi-family units, commercial day care centers, hotels, retail stores greater than 3,000 square feet in size, offices of 2,500 square feet or more, restaurants, fast-food restaurants, colleges, health clubs, department stores, theaters and shopping centers, according to city ordinance.

Uses permitted also include lighter commercial uses found in the neighborhood improvement district.

The planning board meets at 1:30 on Wednesday, August 28. The meeting will be held on the first floor of the Warren Hood Building on President Street in downtown Jackson.