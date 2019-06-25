Jackson seeks to dismiss attorneys, charges in water shutoff case

Jackson has filed a response in Hinds County Chancery Court today asking the court to disqualify council in the water shutoff case.

The city is asking the court to dismiss plaintiff attorneys Pieter Teeuwissen, Anthony Simon and Jeffrey M. Graves, the attorneys representing six customers who filed suit against the city recently.

The suit was filed by five residents and one business who say the city should not shut off water in light of complications with the Siemens work.

Teeuwissen and Simon both worked with the city when it entered into the contract with Siemens, according to court records. Teeuwissen served as city attorney, while Simon advised the city on issuing nearly $90 million in bonds to cover the Siemens work.

Jackson argues that Teeuwissen “is now representing the plaintiffs in a substantially related matter in which the plaintiff’s interest are materially adverse to the interest of his former client.”

The city argues that Graves also should be disqualified because he has been “privy to confidential and privileged information that both Teeuwissen and Simon would have gained from their city clients during private consultations and executive sessions.”

Jackson entered into the Siemens contract in 2012. Teeuwissen was city attorney from 2009 to 2013. Simon was hired as co-bond counsel and both were involved “in virtually all aspects of the performance contracting agreement between the city and Siemens Industry,” court documents state.

Teeuwissen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jackson has also filed motions to dismiss the case and motion for summary judgement, saying the customers in question did not go through the appropriate channels to address billing issues before filing their complaint

To see the motions, click on the links below:

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/Disqualify%20counsel.pdf

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/motion%20to%20dismiss%2...

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/failure%20to%20seek%20r...