Jackson under city-wide boil water notice

By ANTHONY WARREN,
  • 295 reads
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 2:06pm

Jackson is currently under a city-wide boil water notice.

The city issued the notice today, citing the water’s high turbidity level, or cloudiness.

According to a news release, turbidity may “indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms, such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.”

City leaders say anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical advice.

The notice affects all surface water connections, or approximately 43,000 homes and businesses.

Jackson leaders are recommending residents to boil water for one minute before using it.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice,” a city news release reads.

For more information, contact Engineering Manager Charles Williams at (601) 960-1551.

Residents will be notified when the notice is lifted.

Breaking News

Flow coming from the reservoir spillway dam
Reservoir officials to begin releasing more water into Pearl today.
Officials with the Ross Barnett Reservoir said today that they were nearing capacity and would... READ MORE

Obituaries

David Eugene Vinson
David Eugene Vinson, 77 died February 3rd.  Visitation will be at Parkway Funeral  Home on... READ MORE
Hal Johnston
James McKenzie Baird, Jr.
Callie Amanda Ivy Daniels-Bryant
William Arnold (Bill) Pyle
Richard (Dick) Wilcox

Social

5 things you didn't know about Courtney Peters
1. She took her first ceramics class at seven years old at Pickenpaugh Pottery. 2. She and her father got their black belts in Tae Kwon Do together.
New Eagle
100th Day Parade
Pulitzer Center finalist
Cooking class
Epiphany celebration

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.