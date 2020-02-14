Jackson under city-wide boil water notice

Jackson is currently under a city-wide boil water notice.

The city issued the notice today, citing the water’s high turbidity level, or cloudiness.

According to a news release, turbidity may “indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses and parasites, which can cause symptoms, such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.”

City leaders say anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical advice.

The notice affects all surface water connections, or approximately 43,000 homes and businesses.

Jackson leaders are recommending residents to boil water for one minute before using it.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice,” a city news release reads.

For more information, contact Engineering Manager Charles Williams at (601) 960-1551.

Residents will be notified when the notice is lifted.