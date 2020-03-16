Lumumba to declare emergency, ban gatherings of more than 50 people

(Jackson, Miss.) – Tomorrow, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will sign three executive orders in a direct effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The function of the executive orders will serve to do the following:

Declare a state of civil emergency in the City of Jackson

-Close all non-essential city government offices and require all non-essential city employees to work remotely

-Prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people and limit gatherings of fewer than 50 people in the City of Jackson

-The state of civil emergency and limitations on public gatherings will take place immediately on Monday morning, March 16, 2020. Remote work for all non-essential personnel will go into effect at 1:00 pm.

City public hearings canceled

All City of Jackson’s remaining scheduled Public Hearings and Application Workshop regarding the development of its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and its 2020 One-Year Action Plan have been postponed until further notice.

If you have any questions, please contact Linda Caldwell @ 601-960-1865.