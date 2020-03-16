Lumumba to declare emergency, ban gatherings of more than 50 people

  • 1141 reads
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 10:10am

(Jackson, Miss.) – Tomorrow, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba will sign three executive orders in a direct effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

The function of the executive orders will serve to do the following:

Declare a state of civil emergency in the City of Jackson

-Close all non-essential city government offices and require all non-essential city employees to work remotely

-Prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people and limit gatherings of fewer than 50 people in the City of Jackson

-The state of civil emergency and limitations on public gatherings will take place immediately on Monday morning, March 16, 2020. Remote work for all non-essential personnel will go into effect at 1:00 pm.

 

City public hearings canceled

All City of Jackson’s remaining scheduled Public Hearings and Application Workshop regarding the development of its 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan and its 2020 One-Year Action Plan have been postponed until further notice.

If you have any questions, please contact Linda Caldwell @ 601-960-1865.

 

Breaking News

New management could be on tap for convention center
Today, the Capital City Convention Center Commission announced that three firms had responded to... READ MORE

Obituaries

Jean Cockerham Calloway
Jean Cockerham Calloway - 96 - Entered the presence of her Lord on March 1, 2020 at her home in... READ MORE
Wilma Ammons
Kathleen Gilchrist Mims
Dr. Martin "Mart" McMullan
Martha Hardage Magee
Kenneth Samuel "Ken" Pace, Jr.

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.