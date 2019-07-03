Madison approves Village site plan

Influenced by the Garden District in New Orleans, a new residential development will soon be in the works in the city of Madison.

The Madison board of aldermen recently voted to approve the site plan for the residential portion of the Village.

The Village is an 18-acre mixed use development designed to have the feel of a historic downtown neighborhood and will be located off Main Street near the police department.

Approximately eight acres will be devoted to the residential development with 46 zero lot line homes designed after the architecture of the Garden District in New Orleans.

Construction is slated to begin in September, with lots accessible for home construction in March 2020, which the developer Mark Castleberry, with Castle Properties, said would be in time for good construction weather.

The other 10 acres will be for commercial development, with restaurants, retail and office space.

Plans for the commercial development include nine buildings, one of which will be occupied by Half Shell Oyster House. The restaurant will be 6,500 square feet.

“We will begin construction on the commercial site in July with completion of the Half Shell Oyster House in first quarter 2020,” Castleberry said.

Half Shell is the only business committed to the development at this time. However, Castleberry said they are in negotiations with other tenants.

Castleberry said their goal is to give the development a downtown vibe, with large trees and landscaping to reflect that vision.

The area will also be pedestrian-friendly and walkable.

The developers’ vision is an area that provides a perfect transition from the large stores on Crawford St. and into the historic downtown of Madison.

The all-brick development will have shops and restaurants all within walking distance of one another.

Castleberry said he hopes people will come out to the Village to shop and eat out, but he hopes it will be more than that.

“I want it to be a place that you go to shop and eat, but also just a nice place to go for a walk on a nice evening,” Castleberry said.

He added that he is very excited to be a part of the quality growth that the city of Madison is enjoying.