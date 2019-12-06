Madison issues bonds

Repairs and improvements to facilities in the city of Madison are on tap as the city moves forward with issuing $6 million in general obligation public improvement bonds.

Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler and the Madison board of aldermen approved the sale and award of bonds last month. Seven bids were received, and the lowest and best bid came from Crews and Associates of Little Rock, Arkansas. The resolution was approved unanimously.

Butler said the bond issue will help fund several improvement projects across the city and infrastructure.

“Some of the projects on our list are making needed repairs and improvements on city facilities such as the public works building, police station, Webster Animal Shelter, library and infrastructure,” Butler said.

“The bond issue does not require a tax increase,” she added.