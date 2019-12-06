Madison issues bonds

  • 88 reads
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 3:35pm

Repairs and improvements to facilities in the city of Madison are on tap as the city moves forward with issuing $6 million in general obligation public improvement bonds.

Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler and the Madison board of aldermen approved the sale and award of bonds last month. Seven bids were received, and the lowest and best bid came from Crews and Associates of Little Rock, Arkansas. The resolution was approved unanimously.

Butler said the bond issue will help fund several improvement projects across the city and infrastructure.

“Some of the projects on our list are making needed repairs and improvements on city facilities such as the public works building, police station, Webster Animal Shelter, library and infrastructure,” Butler said.

“The bond issue does not require a tax increase,” she added.

Breaking News

Beacon of Hope: Trace Ridge Baptist's Resource Center started from youth group's desire to reach out
A simple double-wide trailer situated in a parking lot along Lake Harbour Drive has become a... READ MORE

Obituaries

Kathleen Rodgers McAlpin Ellington
Kathleen Rodgers McAlpin Ellington died at Gulfport Memorial Hospital on December 2, 2019 after a... READ MORE
Mildred Dukes Shows
Dr. Edgar Draper
Charles Simpson
Walter J. Olson III
David Otho Johnson

Social

5 things you didn't know about Dr. Kirk Jeffreys
1. He drove a blue ‘77 Chevy Nova in high school. 2. He played on Jackson Prep’s 1985 and 1986 state championship basketball teams.
A conversation with Smith on the Miss. Wildlife Federation
Swimming Champs
Feast Day
Book reports
Merit semifinalists

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.