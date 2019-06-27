Measure to end water shutoffs pulled by city council

  • 164 reads
Thu, 06/27/2019 - 1:41pm

Water shutoffs will continue in the capital city, at least for the time being.

Today, the Jackson City Council pulled an item that would halt shutoffs at the request of Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Stokes, who introduced the item, asked the measure to be pulled because he would be absent.

The councilman had introduced a measure to temporarily end water shutoffs for nonpayment in light of complications with the Siemens work.

Currently, the city is suing Siemens for $225 million in damages related to the Siemens contract.

Also, Jackson is being sued in Hinds County Chancery Court for continuing to shutoff water for nonpayment in light of the Siemens suit.

Check next week’s Sun for more information.

Breaking News

Still Waiting

Museum Trail project suffers delays; target date now early fall.

Clay Hays knows about... READ MORE

Obituaries

Baseball

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School recently celebrated Senior Night, recognizing senior members of... READ MORE

Thelma Sutton Ray and Johnnie Clifton Ray
Billye Haskins Dallas
Norman Albert Mott, Jr.
WALTER SCOTT WELCH, III
Jerome Wayne Smith

Social

Eagle Scout brothers

William McHenry (second from left) and Harry McHenry (third from left) were recognized for earning the Eagle Scout rank at Troop 8’s Court of Honor at First Baptist Church of Jackson.

students honored
Kapok Tree Birds
Popsicles
Gulf Coast research
500 points

Copyright 2017 • The Northside Sun
246 Briarwood Dr. • Jackson, MS 39206 • (601) 957-1122

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.