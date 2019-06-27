Measure to end water shutoffs pulled by city council

Water shutoffs will continue in the capital city, at least for the time being.

Today, the Jackson City Council pulled an item that would halt shutoffs at the request of Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

Stokes, who introduced the item, asked the measure to be pulled because he would be absent.

The councilman had introduced a measure to temporarily end water shutoffs for nonpayment in light of complications with the Siemens work.

Currently, the city is suing Siemens for $225 million in damages related to the Siemens contract.

Also, Jackson is being sued in Hinds County Chancery Court for continuing to shutoff water for nonpayment in light of the Siemens suit.

Check next week’s Sun for more information.