More filings in Siemens case

Additional filings were submitted to the Hinds County Circuit Court today in Jackson’s $225 million suit against Siemens Industry, its employees and subcontractors.

The documents include a motion by Siemens to dismiss one count in the case, as well as a notice of service of discovery, and a request from Siemens for a more “definite statement” regarding the city’s charges brought against the firm and its subcontractors.

It was not known at press time the results of the mediation talks in the case. Jackson and Siemens had entered into talks in late September and were supposed to notify the court of the results by October 2. Proceedings in the case were stayed until October 9.

Click on the links below to read the documents:

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/Siemens%20motion%20for%...

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/notice%20of%20service%2...

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/motion%20to%20stay.pdf

https://www.northsidesun.com/sites/default/files/Motion%20to%20dismiss.pdf