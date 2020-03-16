Museum of Art also shutting down amid corona concerns

The Mississippi Museum of Art is also closing its doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Museum Director Betsy Bradley sent out this letter today:

The safety of our staff, you our visitors, and our volunteers is of the utmost importance to us. We are monitoring the environment constantly and making thoughtful decisions as the situation surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus) evolves in the region. Therefore, in an effort to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus, we will temporarily be closed through April 3. Our public gardens will remain open to offer you a space of beauty, comfort, and peace at this time. To increase social distance and prevent crowds of more than 50 people in close quarters at a time, we are cancelling or postponing all public programs and special events scheduled for the next eight weeks.

We are disappointed to have to postpone our celebratory events surrounding the opening of Van Gogh, Monet, Degas, and Their Times: The Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. However, we are working on announcing new dates for these events very soon. While we are postponing large social events for the time being, our plans remain for this exhibition to be open on April 4 with our regular visiting hours.

In order to be proactive and ensure the health of our Museum staff, Members, and those who support us, we will be postponing our spring benefit. Originally scheduled for April 3, the 2020 ART PARTY will now be held on June 12. Please update your calendars.

We will continue to monitor this evolving situation, adjusting our procedures in response to new developments surrounding COVID-19, following guidance from the City of Jackson, CDC, Mississippi Department of Health, American Alliance of Museums and WHO. Any changes and updates to programs or hours will be announced by email, listed on our website, and posted on social media (@msmuseumart).

Again, please know that all of us at the Museum are thinking about you and wishing you and your families good health, safety, and the highest of spirits possible during this time. We hope to see you very soon.