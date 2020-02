Good news!

For the first time in days, the National Weather Service has lowered its maximum river depth forecast from 38 to 37.5 feet. That means the Pearl is draining more rapidly than previously predicted even as flow from the reservoir spillway has increased 20 percent in the last 15 hours.

Here's the link to ongoing forecasts:

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=jacm6&wfo=jan