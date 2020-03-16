New management could be on tap for convention center

Today, the Capital City Convention Center Commission announced that three firms had responded to their request requests for management proposals. Here is a copy of their release:

The Capital City Convention Center Commission (the “Commission” or “CCCCC”) issued a REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (Dated: December 3, 2019), for Management and Marketing of the Capital City Convention Center Complex & Facilities, located in downtown Jackson, Mississippi, with an Original Submission Deadline of 2:00 pm, February 4, 2020.

In order to fully address questions from interested parties, and provide additional due diligence information that might assist in the preparation of responses, the Commission issued an Addendum to the RFP which extended the Submission Deadline until 2:00 pm, Friday, March 13, 2020.

We are pleased to announce that the Commission received three (3) proposals, all of which were submitted timely, and they will be reviewed by the CCCCC Evaluation Committee. However, to protect the integrity and confidentiality of evaluation process, and avoid any undue influence being exerted on the respondents, the Commission will NOT disclose the names of the three entities that submitted responses to the RFP.

The Evaluation Committee will begin its work in the near future and a potential selection of the successful respondent is anticipated to be determined on or before July 13, 2020, unless contract negotiations or other circumstances require an extension of that deadline. Each entity that submitted a proposal has been provided with a copy of this Press Release, and respondents are encouraged to support the integrity and confidentiality of the evaluation process that is being followed by the CCCCC Evaluation Committee.

