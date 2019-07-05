News Briefs

City Seeks Grant for Creek

Relief for erosion along two Northside creeks could soon be coming in the form of a federal grant.

Jackson has been authorized by the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to apply for funding to shore up creek walls along White Oak Creek and Hanging Moss Creek in North Jackson.

Creek walls along the streams have eroded in recent months, thanks to heavy rain. The worst of the damage was done in February, following unusually strong storms, according to Jackson city officials.

“NRCS has an emergency watershed protection fund. If you get a substantial amount of rain over a short period of time you are eligible,” he said, Engineering Manager Charles Williams said.

Williams said how quickly repairs are made would depend on how quickly the city submits the paperwork and how quickly it is processed.

The city council authorized the mayor to submit paperwork at its June 27 meeting.

Once that’s done, public works will have to finish obtaining easements and design a project. The type of project will be determined on the amount of funding that is received, Williams added.

Options include using rip rap, the large gray rocks that are commonly used to stabilize shoreline.

In all, the city hopes to receive enough funding to stabilize between 500 and 1,000 feet of White Oak Creek near Select Specialty Hospital, and another 200 feet of White Oak in the Carolwood neighborhood.

With Hanging Moss Creek, about 100 feet of shoreline near Fontaine Place will be affected.

Williams said all areas have previously had problems. Erosion in the Carolwood area has been an issue for years. Previously, residents told the Sun that their back yards were being washed away as a result of erosion.

At the time, the city was unable to move forward with repairs, because it could not obtain all of the needed easements.

Williams said all easements for the Carolwood and Fontaine work had been obtained. The city was still awaiting word from Select Specialty Hospital, which has to grant easements to make improvements near that facility.

Meadowbrook Repaving

Meadowbrook Road is one step closer to being repaved, following a recent vote by the Jackson City Council.

Last week, the council approved hiring EJES, Inc., to draw up plans for the repaving project.

The contract is for approximately $302,000 and is being paid for with funds from the city’s one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

The firm will design plans for repaving Meadowbrook from I-55 North to West Street.

Engineering is required because the project is being paid for with nearly $2.7 million in federal dollars.

Earlier this year, the city received a $2,669,746 federal FAST Act grant to repave the roadway. The grant requires a 25 percent local match, which is coming from the one-percent infrastructure sales tax.

It was not clear at press time how long engineering would take.

Meadowbrook is traveled by between 8,500 and 9,300 vehicles a day.