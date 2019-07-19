News Briefs

Alternative Route Requested

Jackson city officials will ask Eastover residents to take a different route, if possible, once construction gets under way on the second phase of the Eastover Water Main Replacement Project.

The city is expected to issue a start work order on July 29. Work will include replacing an aging water main along Eastover Drive from Ridgewood Road to Lake Circle Drive, and then repaving the roadway.

The roughly $1.13 million project will take approximately 150 days to complete, weather pending, and portions of Eastover Drive will be closed to all but local residents during the duration, said James Stewart, an engineer with Southern Consultants.

“We’re asking people to take alternate routes,” he said. The city is working with the Greater Eastover Foundation to provide updates on the project when needed.

Southern Consultants designed the project. Utility Constructors has been hired to do the construction.

In all, about 4,500 linear feat of pipeline will be installed. The line will replace an existing line that was installed in the 1950s. That line will not be removed, but abandoned once the new main is in place, Stewart explained.

The new line will be installed under Eastover Drive, meaning a portion of the roadway will be dug up for the work. Contractors will fill in trenches as they work, to ensure homeowners have access to their driveways.

No long-term water outages are expected during the project. However, Stewart said some temporary outages, lasting a few hours, could result.

Board Discusses Bonds

Some new projects could soon be in the works for the city of Madison, as Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler and the board of aldermen continue discussions on issuing bonds. The board recently approved a resolution declaring the intention to issue general obligation public improvement bonds.

Right now, the city has not established the amount needed or what projects the funds will allow the city to complete.

Ward One alderman Tawanna Tatum said the board will likely go into further discussion of this matter in closed session.

“One thing for certain there will not be a tax increase. We are looking at refurbishing buildings and improvements to thoroughfares and residential streets and updating equipment.,” Butler said.

The last time the city issued bonds was in December 1997. The $5 million general obligation bond was used for drainage work throughout the city and to build new police and fire stations. The city was set to pay back the bonds over a period of 20 years, according to the report, which would mean the city repaid the previous bond two years ago.

Site Plan Approved

The Madison board of aldermen recently approved a site plan for 16 additional lots for the Overbrook neighborhood in Reunion.

The lots range from a quarter to half an acre, according to Herman Dungan, director of lot sales and builder programs. The minimum construction square footage is 2,700. Dungan hopes to present two more new sections to the board for approval in August. These would add an additional 80 lots.