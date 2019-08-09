News Briefs

Airport Rehab Bid

The city of Madison board of aldermen voted to accept a bid from Dickerson and Bowen for the Bruce Campbell Field taxiway rehabilitation project.

This was the lowest and best bid as recommended by Neel-Schaffer. The project is funded with a combination of grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

FAA will fund 90 percent of the project, and MDOT will fund five percent. The city of Madison will pay the remaining five percent of the estimated $985,634.

The taxiway rehabilitation project includes milling, asphalt overlay, tack coat, seal coat, pavement markings and any related incidental items.

The contract time for the bid is 45 working days for part one construction, which is all work excluding final markings and asphalt and seal coat cure time, and one working day for part two construction, which includes final markings after the asphalt and seal coat cure time is complete.

Liquidated damages in the amount of $500 will be assessed for each calendar day thereafter.

DPS Facility Update

Discussions are still ongoing concerning a Department of Public Safety (DPS) licensing facility in Madison County.

County Administrator Shelton Vance said the county is still discussing funding for the project.

“There has been discussion of funding for this building in the upcoming budget, but no other action has been taken regarding this project,” Vance said.

According to Vance, the county is still considering a location near the emergency management complex in Canton.

The 9,200-square-foot facility has been projected to cost up to $3.1 million and could service up to 250 patrons daily.

Vance has been working with DPS officials since November 2018 to design a building suitable, by DPS standards, for the facility.

The building is expected to have space for a gun permit issuance office, as well as potential for commercial driver’s licenses.