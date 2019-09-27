News Briefs

Property Plans Revealed

The first phase of a new apartment complex on the Northside could be completed by next summer.

Construction is under way on the first phase of Tapestry NorthRidge, a new 220-unit apartment complex going up at the old Colonial Country Club golf course.

“They’ve started prepping the ground and are getting ready to push that thing out,” said NorthRidge Spokesman Todd Smith.

The complex will include 220 dwellings, each with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, nine-foot ceilings and walk-in closets.

Apartments will be one, two and three-bedroom, ranging from 805 square feet to 1,325 square feet. Rental prices had not been set at press time. Officials also would not release a price range for the dwellings.

The first phase should be completed by June or July of next year, with the remaining apartments to be in place by the following October, Smith said.

The Birmingham-based Arlington Properties previously constructed the District Lofts, the apartment facility at the District at Eastover. It has also built complexes in Birmingham, Tampa, and Chattanooga.

The apartments will be the anchor of what will eventually be a 153-acre mixed-use development.

Crews have already demolished the former Colonial clubhouse, which was located at 5636 Old Canton Rd.

In 2016, the country club site was rezoned from special mixed-use to a traditional neighborhood development, or TND.

The TND classification is designed to provide a mix of uses in a walkable community, according to the city of Jackson’s zoning ordinance.

Uses allowed include single and multi-family residential units, live/work units, neighborhood grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, specialty retail shops, such as florists, service such as childcare centers, music studios, banks and the like.

Creek Relief Closer

One more Northside couple has signed off on the city of Jackson’s request to grant an easement for the Belhaven Creek Improvement Project.

Recently, Bill and Gretchen Cook approved granting temporary access to their property in the 1600 block of Piedmont Street, bringing the total number of easements obtained for the project to 15.

As of last week, the city was still seeking the final easement, one from a homeowner in the 1600 block of St. Mary Street.

The easements are needed so contractors can legally access private property to make improvements to the creek. Officials are not planning to take the remaining property through eminent domain, in large part, because it would drive up project costs.

Engineers say the work is expected to cost around $2 million.

The creek has flooded numerous times over the years, including earlier this year when heavy storms caused the creek to overrun its banks and get into residents’ yards.

Because of the flooding, Jackson city officials are hoping to implement improvements along the drainage ditch, including widening portions of the creek, shoring up creek walls and adding a new box culvert at the St. Mary bridge.

The first phase will include adding the box culvert. Box culverts are designed to be placed under a bridge or road to allow water to drain underneath the structures unimpeded. The current culvert is too small to handle current runoff levels from heavy storms, city officials said previously.

No Evidence

Jackson police say recent social media posts detailing alleged kidnapping attempts at two Northside retailers are either a hoax or blown out of proportion.

The posts were made earlier this month. In one, a woman said her daughter entered a bathroom at the I-55 North Home Depot when two men followed behind, attempted to tie her up and place a wig on her.

In another, a woman said her daughter-in-law and granddaughter were being followed by two men in the Target store, who later attempted to kidnap them on a shopping aisle there.

In both cases, the writers allude to the Junction Shopping Center as being a hot spot for sexual trafficking activity.

Precinct Four Cmdr. Kenneth Freeman looked into both matters at the Sun’s request. He said the department received no reports of the incident at Home Depot, but said a woman did report a problem at Target.

However, the evidence from the store’s video surveillance system doesn’t back up claims of a potential kidnapping.

“They went back and looked at the video and they were just shopping,” Freeman said, referring to the alleged kidnappers. “They’re not even looking at her.”

Freeman said individuals should always be aware of their surroundings, and if they feel uncomfortable, should report problems to store associates or call 911.