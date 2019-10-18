News Briefs

Collector Wants Kiosks

In an effort to streamline the process for Madison County residents to pay property taxes and renew their car tags, Tax Collector Kay Pace presented the idea of installing kiosks in other areas of the county.

Pace presented the Madison County board of supervisors information about Ion, a company specializing in credit card processing and kiosks for that purpose.

“We have a problem in the Madison office that I would like to address because of the lines there,” Pace said to the board. “We don’t have enough room in the office. It’s just that Madison County is growing. Always growing. I’d like to keep up with it if I possibly can.”

Her suggestion to address the long lines is to install touchscreen kiosks that would allow residents to quickly renew their car tags and pay property taxes.

“I think this will be good for the public,” Pace said. “It is something new and different for the state of Mississippi. We don’t have them here.”

According to Pace, Lauderdale, Lee and Desoto Counties are considering these kiosks as well.

“I think this will be good and really an asset to Madison County,” she said.

Her main concern is placing the unmanned payment systems in safe, secure locations in areas that would best benefit the county.

“I have not decided where to put any of them, but the city of Ridgeland I have in mind because they do not have immediate access to the office in Madison,” Pace said.

The kiosks would cost the county approximately $6,000 per unit. There would also be a 2.35 percent service fee charged to the consumer per transaction.

The average time from start to finish when using the machine is about five minutes. It would be a three-step process: enter name and information, swipe card to pay and process.

“The whole thing comes down to how much time we have. Do I have time to go stand in line in Madison or go up to Canton? The lines are beginning to form here too,” Pace said. “Anything I can do for the Madison County taxpayer; I’m going to do that. I want to give them another option.”

The board requested additional information before they make a decision on how to move forward with the matter.

Approves Variance

The Madison County board of supervisors recently approved a sign variance for a new development in the works in Gluckstadt.

The development, Lucky Towne Square, is under construction at 1091 Gluckstadt Road.

With nearly 13,000 square feet of commercial space, Lucky Towne Square will have an AT&T store, Sandals Day Spa, Domino’s and Smoothie King.

There are three other storefronts that are still available for lease.

In other action, the board:

• Approved a request to St. Dominic’s for the donation of two parcels for the right-of-way for Reunion Three;

• Approved renting three trucks for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of Election Week to move the voting machines to and from the precincts. The budgeted cost will be approximately $9,000;

• Approved a sign variance for Kasai, located at 435 Church Road;

• Approved the site plan for GoShine car wash to be located on Dees Way.