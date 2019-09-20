Northsiders to be honored as Women of Vision Oct. 21 by Women’s Foundation

The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi will host its “Women of Vision” event and honor four women who have been selected as innovators and visionaries in their respective fields. The event will be held October 21.

They include Betsy Bradley, Rita Brent, Oleta Fitzgerald and Holly Lange.

Bradley has served as Director of the Mississippi Museum of Art since 2001. Previously she served in the same role at the Mississippi Arts Commission.

She has also taught English and literature at Millsaps College. Bradley has served on the boards of Americans for the Arts, the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, and the Southern Arts Federation.

Brent is a comedienne, musician, military veteran, and entrepreneur based in Jackson. She was recognized by Thrillist as The Best Undiscovered Comedian in Mississippi, and tours as a feature act with her mentor, Rickey Smiley. Recently she represented Mississippi as the headlining comedian at the historic Apollo Theater in New York.

Fitzgerald is director of the Children’s Defense Fund-Southern Region and a longtime community activist. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton to serve as White House Liaison and executive assistant to Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy.

She serves on the boards of the Mississippi Low Income Childcare Initiative, Operation Shoestring, Excel by 5, and the Mississippi Head Start Association.

Lange serves as executive director for the Mississippi Book Festival. She has years of experience in event management, fundraising, volunteer coordination, and public relations.

She has worked on Mississippi projects such as the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Mississippi History Museum, the B.B. King Museum, and the Crossroads Film Festival.

The foundation’s mission is economic security for women. By cultivating social change, the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi is committed to helping women and girls break down barriers standing between them and their economic security - because when women are economically secure, safe, and healthy, then families and communities are economically secure, safe, and healthy.

For more information, visit http://womensfoundationms.org. Tickets are $75, (age 35 and under) are $50.