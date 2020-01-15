N'side streets expected to flood as Pearl River rises

Today, the city of Jackson posted a list of streets and areas that will likely flood as the Pearl River crests this weekend.

The river is expected to crest at 35.5 feet on Sunday, according to Jackson Engineering Manager Charles Williams.

“A lot of that will depend on tonight,” he said, referring to the amount of rain expected on the night of January 15.

Several Northside areas are among areas expected to take on water. Once the Pearl reaches 34 feet, parts of the Quarter parking lot on Lakeland Drive, Westbrook Road east of Sedgewick Drive and Yucca Drive will flood, according to city documents.

Jackson officials also say the Eastover area will begin taking on water behind homes.

At 35 feet, additional areas will flood, including Rollingwood Drive at Yucca, and Westbrook Road from Harrow Drive east.

At 36 feet, the first homes in Northeast Jackson will begin flooding, with homes in the Rollingwood area expected to take on water, city documents show.

News comes as the city reels from flash flooding on Saturday and Tuesday. Nearly 4.05 inches of rain fell on Jackson on Tuesday, January 14. With water levels on the Pearl already up, the heavy rains caused flash flooding from creeks across the Northside. Among areas, Parham Bridges Park was flooded, as were parts of Ridgewood Road near Hanging Moss Creek.

Saturday’s storms caused flooding as well, including along Choctaw Drive in Fondren, after Eubanks Creek overflowed.